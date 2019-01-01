WATCH - Innovation Champions - Ajax's vibrant attack primed to strike in UEFA Champions League
After years in the European wilderness, Ajax have made a triumphant return to UEFA Champions League action.
The four-time European champions made light work of current holders Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and now face another heavyweight in Juventus, whose defence they will hope to breach through their young and seasoned attackers.
They certainly have the weapons capable of causing Juve some serious damage; wonderkid Frenkie de Jong ranks among the top 10 for open play sequences (387), while Dusan Tadic and Hakim Ziyech have set each other up for nine shots, a figure only bettered Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Ziyech, assisted by Tadic for the opener against Real, also ranks second for sequences ending in a shot (60).
Watch the video above for the statistics and full breakdown.
Throughout the 2018-19 season, the 'Innovation Champions' series will highlight the Intelligent Movement of Europe's top teams. Follow the series on Facebook at Nissan Football Lab.