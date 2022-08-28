WATCH: Goal of the season? Saint-Maximin smashes home spectacular last-minute volley to maintain Newcastle's unbeaten start

- Saint-Maximin scores screamer from edge of the box
- Newcastle have six points from four games
- Frenchman's first goal of the season
WHAT HAPPENED? As the clock ticked over into added time, Newcastle mounted an attack. Wolves failed to clear an attempted cross properly and the ball fell to Saint-Maximin who didn't need a second invitation to shoot and slammed home a stunning volley.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are unbeaten four games into the Premier League season. After beating Nottingham Forest on the opening day, the Magpies have drawn their last three, including a spectacular game against Manchester City which ended 3-3.