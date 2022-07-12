Watch: Fred's sublime lob that stuns Alisson as Man Utd score THREE vs Liverpool in impressive pre-season friendly first half

The Red Devils burst out of the blocks against old adversaries during a summer outing in Thailand

Manchester United are off to a fine start to their pre-season preparations. Erik ten Hag's man were dominant throughout the first half of their friendly clash against Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday. Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial were among the goals as the Red Devils took a big lead.

Sancho opened the scoring just 13 minutes into the match, pouncing on a bad clearance to fire beyond Alisson.

Fred then doubled his team's lead after 30 minutes with a sublime chip , while Martial made it 3-0 just three minutes later.

Fred scores amazing lob against Liverpool

Fred scored the pick of the bunch of the goals in the first half, taking on the ball outside the box and sending it sailing over Alisson.

Watch Sancho open the scoring

Sancho played a key role in the build up to the game's first goal as he carried the ball to the outside of the box before cutting back to Martial.

The ball then made its way to the other wing before being played into the box, where the Liverpool defence failed to deal with the danger, allowing Sancho to open the scoring.

Martial makes it three for Man Utd

French attacker Martial then added a nice finish to extend his team's lead even further.

Man Utd vs Liverpool starting XIs

United started the game with a strong team, with the likes of David de Gea, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in the line up.

📋👇 Just dropped: our first starting XI of #MUTOUR22! 🔴🇹🇭#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2022

Liverpool, on the other hand, left many of their top players on the bench for the start of the game.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and James Milner were among those left on the bench.

⚪ Here’s how we line-up for our first pre-season outing of 2022 ⚪#LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2022

Goalkeeper Alisson, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, new signing Fabio Carvalho, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino were all in the starting XI, however.

