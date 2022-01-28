Watch: Di Maria wonder goal for Argentina against Chile

Angel Di Maria weaved through Chile defenders before unleashing a wonderful strike to beat goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

The first-half goal opened the scoring for Argentina, who are second in the CONMEBOL table.

Di Maria has been asked to step up with Lionel Messi left out of the squad due to his recent bout with Covid.

Watch Di Maria's wonder goal against Chile

What a hit from Angel Di Maria! 💥



A beautiful strike to open the scoring for Argentina against Chile 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/WVJ7O9PvyN — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 28, 2022

The bigger picture

Di Maria has now scored three international goals since the start of last summer and has earned back his starting spot after briefly being dropped in June.

Along with the likes of Lautaro Martinez, who himself scored later in the match on Thursday, Di Maria has given Messi a string of strong performances from his supporting cast.

And with Messi back in France during this international break, their contributions are more important than ever.

