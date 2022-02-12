Watch: De Bruyne stuns interviewer as Man City star picks Michael Owen as his favourite player growing up

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne shocked his interviewer as he surprisingly named former Liverpool striker Michael Owen as his footballing idol when growing up.

Why did De Bruyne idolise Michael Owen?

The Belgian midfielder was clearly fond of the striker's goalscoring ability, citing his iconic effort against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup as the standout moment.

De Bruyne would have been seven years old at the time that Owen scored that goal, telling BT Sport when asked who his childhood idol was: "Michael Owen. When I was young, it was Michael.

The interviewer replies, in disbelief: "Owen? Really? [You're the] first one who said that! Everyone says Ronaldinho, literally everyone!"

Who did other Premier League stars idolise?

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was named by many of the Premier League stars that were asked the question, with France great Zinedine Zidane also featuring prominently.

Player Childhood idols Michail Antonio Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Ian Wright Virgil van Dijk Ronaldinho Heung-Min Son Ji-Sung Park Allan Saint-Maximin Robinho Emile Smith Rowe Dennis Bergkamp Phil Foden David Silva Reece James Didier Drogba Trent Alexander-Arnold Steven Gerrard Bruno Fernandes Ronaldinho Jamie Vardy David Hirst Riyad Mahrez Lionel Messi Kalvin Phillips Zinedine Zidane Mohamed Salah Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Francesco Totti John McGinn Henrik Larsson Jadon Sancho Ronaldinho Kasper Schmeichel Eric Cantona Kevin De Bruyne Michael Owen Sadio Mane Ronaldinho Conor Gallagher Frank Lampard Tomas Soucek Cesc Fabregas Mason Mount Frank Lampard, Luka Modric, Xavi, Andres Iniesta Scott McTominay Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi Declan Rice John Terry Kieran Tierney Henrik Larsson Hugo Lloris Zinedine Zidane Wilfried Zaha Ronaldinho

