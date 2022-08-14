- Alaba scores with his first touch
- It is his second goal in as many games
- Goal gave Real Madrid the lead after going 1-0 down
WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid were awarded a free-kick which the Austrian international stepped up to take. He curled a lovely strike into the nearside of the net with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.
MAGIC from David Alaba!
A brilliant free kick with his first touch after coming off the bench puts Real Madrid 2-1 up
ALABA FREE KICK GOLAZO WITH HIS FIRST TOUCH OF THE MATCH
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid began their La Liga title defence away against Almeria and survived an early scare as they went 1-0 down within five minutes. A goal from Lucas Vazquez and the free-kick from Alaba gave them all three points as they pick up where they left off last season.