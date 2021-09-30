Watch Chelsea vs Southampton on LIVENow

Reeling from the defeat to Man City last week, Chelsea eyes Southampton clash to regain top spot.

It was a shock to the system for everyone at Chelsea following the home defeat to Manchester City last week and with the international matches on the horizon, Thomas Tuchel will want to see his side back firing on all cylinders before the two-week break.

A long unbeaten run that stretched back to the Champions League final last season, the Blues will undoubtedly target all three points against a Southampton side currently sitting in 16th place in the standings.

This encounter at Stamford Bridge can be watched via LIVENow and will see two teams that could not be separated last season with the results being 1-1 at Stamford Bridge and 3-3 at St Mary's.

With N’Golo Kante not available for this game having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, much will be relied on star striker Romelu Lukaku who has struck three goals thus far and has a personal record of more goals scored against Southampton than against any other team.

Tuchel will also be pleased with how his team have stacked up defensively with the trio of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen forming a formidable wall that has only conceded two goals in six league matches played.



Meanwhile for the visitors, the 2021/22 season has not been a rosy one with the Saints still looking for their first league win of the season after drawing four and losing twice of their previous six matches.

In fact with four matches drawn thus far, Southampton has the record of most draws in the current league even though there were credible results in those stalemates, managing to hold both Manchester sides in recent weeks.



Ralph Hasenhuttl will not have the service of Jack Stephens who is only expected to return in December while there are doubts over the fitness of Theo Walcott and Armando Broja.

Facing his German competitor in the other dugout, Hasenhuttl has gone up against Tuchel on five previous occasions and have won only once with the Chelsea man lording it over with three past wins.

