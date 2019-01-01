Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the quarter-final stages of Europe's premier club competition rolls on...

The quarter-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA is about to start.

The first leg fixtures are set to be begin. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team Team Leg 1 Time (TH / LA / CA) v Man United April 17 2:00 am v April 17 2:00 am Man City v April 18 2:00 am FC v April 18 2:00 am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries.

Goal will LIVE stream select matches on ALL its platforms - the website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages - in Laos, Cambodia, and .

Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Juventus v Ajax

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Goal.com Cambodia Goal.com Laos Goal.com Philippines Goal.com

2) Barcelona v

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Cambodia Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Laos Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Philippines Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

3) FC Porto v Liverpool

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Goal.com Cambodia Goal.com Laos Goal.com Philippines Goal.com

4) Man City v Tottenham