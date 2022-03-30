Watch: Antoine Griezmann shouts 'Harry Kane!' after scoring past France & Tottenham keeper Lloris in training
Nick Khairi
Getty
France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann made a cheeky reference to Tottenham striker Harry Kane after scoring a goal in training while on international duty with Les Bleus.
The 31-year-old forward soared through the air before heading past Hugo Lloris and proceeded to yell 'Harry Kane!' in celebration of the goal.
A video which captured the moment has since gone viral, with millions of fans sharing and reacting to it on social media.
Griezmann's Harry Kane impression didn't quite extend to the scoresheet in France's subsequent game against South Africa, but he did manage two assists as Didier Deschamps' world champions won 5-0.
Check out the moment in the video below (from around 35 seconds).