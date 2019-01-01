Watch all the Caf inter-club quarter-final, second leg highlights

Intriguing duels were witnessed this past weekend in the decisive Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-final, second leg matches.

It was an action-packed weekend as the Caf quarter-final stage was completed while one Confederation Cup, last eight match is yet to be played.

Wydad emerged as the biggest winners with a 5-0 home win over Horoya on Saturday to emphatically advance to the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

, and Esperance complete a cast of teams to join Wydad in the last four.

In the Confederation Cup, , Club Sportif Sfaxien and Renaissance Sportive Berkane stormed into the semis with respective victories.

The match between Al Hilal and was postponed and one of the two sides will wrap up the teams in the Confederation Cup last four.

Here are the video highlights of the action witnessed:

HIGHLIGHTS .. 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/s1TMV76JI6 — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS .. Esperance Sportive De Tunis 3-1 CS Constantine

Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/vGF4dtYlhM — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS .. Wydad AC 5-0 Horoya A.C

Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/npnIL32wWj — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS .. C.S Sfaxien 2-0 Nkana FC

Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/vfcJhCpU8S — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 14, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS .. Zamalek 1-0 Hassania US Agadir

Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/FN1holKPkn — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 14, 2019