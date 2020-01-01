'I wasn't pushing myself' - Lingard hoping for 'fresh start' at Man Utd when Premier League resumes

The midfielder admits his "mind wasn't there" in the first portion of the 2019-20 campaign, but he is determined to finish strongly

Jesse Lingard has conceded that he didn't feel like himself before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is hoping for a "fresh start" when the Premier League resumes next month.

Lingard has faced plenty of criticism for his below-par performances in a United shirt, with his dismal record for goals and assists often called into question.

The 27-year-old has only managed to score two goals and lay on two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this term, and has yet to open his account in the Premier League.

More teams

It has been suggested that Lingard could now be on borrowed time at Old Trafford, with his current contract due to expire in 2021.

The January arrival of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes saw the international slip further down the squad pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and reports of a potential transfer have already begun to swirl ahead of the summer window.

Lingard acknowledges the fact he has failed to produce his best form on a consistent basis over the past year, but remains optimistic that he can turn his career at Old Trafford around when the Premier League gets back underway from June 17.

When asked what his goals are heading into the business end of the campaign, the midfielder told Adidas Home Team's The Huddle: "Obviously to finish the season.

"You know I wanted to go back in fitter, sharper than last season to play every game. I've kind of forgot about last season, we move forward and even though the season's not finished, I feel like it's another little fresh start.

"Finishing a season, it feels like a mini-season for me, so to go back in, like I say, flying from the get-go, in which I feel good and then, obviously, for next season to just carry on.

"I have the right attitude, I have the right desire, I have the right hunger to win games to play for United to obviously win trophies which is one of the most important things.

"I think we can get there, we all need to push each other to new heights, day in, day out in training. So I don't see why we can't take it into the game too.

Article continues below

"But trophies are the main thing and individual targets like goals and assists, I have a lot else that I target before the season because I do that anyway but last season, for some reason I didn't set any targets.

"My mind wasn't there, I wasn't really pushing myself. It felt like it weren't me. You feel like when you watch yourself you're like 'that's not Jesse.'

"I know who I am and my family know who I am, I know how I play and, like I say, I didn't really push myself last season. So this season I'm gonna have targets, I'm gonna have goals that I need to hit, individually and as a team as well."