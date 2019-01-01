Warriors FC finally get it's first win of the season

Gabriel Quak and Jonathan Behe help propel Warriors to victory against the Young Lions

Singapore's most successful club, , finally got their long-awaited first win of the season after defeating 2-0.

Before the game had started, there were rumours swirling surrounding the future of Warriors coach, Azlan Alipah, given the club's lengthy run of bad results this season, however, the win over Young Lions has surely given Azlan more time to work on his team's shortcomings.

Watching Warriors this season, though their play at times has been woeful and devoid of character, the failure of their star players to step up when needed the most have also added to the team underperforming. But against the Young Lions, it was a different narrative altogether as the likes of Gabriel Quak and Jonathan Behe took responsibility into their own hands and managed to lift the team to victory.

Gabriel for his part reminded everyone of the quality he possessed as his pace and trickery helped unlocked the Young Lions defence which culminated in his sublime goal. Behe, on the other hand, demonstrated his strength and eye for goal when he scored Warriors' second goal of the night. The Frenchman's physical strength allowed him to hold off a couple of the opponent's defenders before thumping the ball into the back of the net.

Conversely, the main issue now for coach Azlan would be to help his team continue this sort of form with the help of the senior players like Gabriel, Behe and Sahil Suhaimi. Should Warriors repeat their performance against the Young Lions- their next round opponents again, then we might finally be seeing this once great club climb its way back to the top.