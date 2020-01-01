Wanyama's Montreal Impact move from Tottenham Hotspur is 'well-calculated' - Omollo

The Kenyan midfielder switched clubs after speculation had mounted on where his future lies after falling down the pecking order in London

Former international and now Posta coach Sammy Omollo has described Victor Wanyama's move from Hotspur to as 'well-calculated'.

After much speculation on his future at Spurs, the Kenyan captain finally sealed a move to Canada and Omollo believes that step will help him keep his position for the national team.

Due to niggling knee and back injuries, the former Nairobi City Stars, AFC and midfielder fell down the pecking order, first under Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho.

“It is a well-calculated move by Wanyama first because, at Tottenham, he was not getting playtime as he was used to,” Omollo told Goal.

“Secondly, age was catching up with Wanyama and the fact he is Harambee Stars captain he needed regular time on the pitch to safeguard his position.

“There was no way he would have kept the armband when he was not playing. He needs to be fit and the move is the right one for him.”

The Beast, as Wanyama is popularly known, started his career at MJ Youth Academy, then moved to Nairobi City Stars, AFC Leopards SC, Helsingborg, Beerschot, , Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

“The growth Wanyama has seen in his career is the best and spectacular. Look, the man has been a regular player in all the teams he played for,” added the coach.

“It is just one or two seasons back that he has not been playing for Tottenham and it is because of two things; when he got injured, he started struggling with match-fitness and it all about competition.

“At Spurs, there is stiff competition and by the time Wanyama recovers he finds another person has cemented his place in that position already.

“He has had challenges but he has also enjoyed a good career pattern. Even the move to Canada will not impact badly on his best and successful career.”

The former head coach also revealed one aspect which has made Wanyama remain one of the best and top-ranking footballers for Kenya.

“He is one of the few players who has featured abroad and remained disciplined. I cannot compare him with anyone but playing abroad in a span of more than 10 years is no joke and this goes down to individual discipline,” Omollo stated.

The former defender also picked his goals against in a match for Celtic and a long-range effort against as the highlights of Wanyama's career in Europe.

His goal against Liverpool came on March 18, 2018, while his powerful header against the Spanish giants came in November 2012 at Celtic Park.

“Actually, those are the highlights of his career and apart from scoring those goals take into account his position on the pitch. A defensive midfielder rarely scores match-winning goals but Wanyama did,” concluded Omollo.

“He was not always in goalscoring positions but see what the boy did; he scored a beauty of goals and so he has done well overall in my own view.”

Wanyama's move comes just days before Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi picks players to face Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in March.