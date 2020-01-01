Wanyama: Why Celtic will not sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

The Kenyan has been linked with a move back to Scotland after falling down the pecking order at Spurs

manager Neil Lennon has admitted they do not have the financial muscle to bring Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama to Parkhead.

Wanyama has been linked with a move back to the Scottish giants in the January transfer window but Lennon, who signed the Kenyan midfielder for Celtic in 2011, has all but confirmed the deal may not go through.

The coach hinted Wanyama's wages may be too high for Celtic to afford.

“He's in my thoughts. But could we afford him? I doubt it very much,” Lennon told The Herald.

Ismaila Soro's expected arrival at Celtic could be another reason Celtic are not going to pursue the services of the former AFC and star further. The Scottish champions are about to sign the Ivorian from Bnei Yehuda of Israel for £2 million.

“The problem with Victor [Wanyama] is where do you fit him in with bringing [Ismaila] Soro in if we have [Scott] Brown, [Nir] Bitton, [Callum] McGregor, and [Olivier] Ntcham. I don't think that's going to be an option. I wouldn't have thought so,” Lennon added.

Lennon, however, stated that Celtic are searching for a few players who are experienced, fit and will be ready for action immediately after signing.

“Ideally, you would have a little more experience coming in. We have a couple of plates spinning in terms of players who are not playing on a regular basis who need to get out and play, so that might leave a little bit more room for manoeuvre to bring one or two more in.

“What we are looking for is to add one or two, like an [Mohamed] Elyounoussi type, who are ready to come in and play straight away with a bit more experience and more physicality,” the manager revealed.

Wanyama has started in just one league game for Spurs leading to more speculation about his future with the London club under Jose Mourinho.