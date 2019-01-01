Wanyama set for Spurs stay as January transfer ruled out

Roma are among those to have been linked with a winter move for the Tottenham midfielder, but his agent says no deal will be done before the summer

Victor Wanyama has been told there is “no chance” of him leaving Tottenham during the January window, but his agent has hinted at a summer switch.

The Kenya international midfielder has endured a tough time of late on the injury front.

A knee problem restricted him to 18 Premier League appearances last season, with a similar issue picked up over the summer heading into the 2018-19 campaign.

Wanyama is still under contract until 2021, but a move is expected as he seeks to find regular game time once more.

Serie A side Roma are among those reported to be keen on offering the 27-year-old the opportunities he craves.

No deal will be done over the winter, though, with Spurs reluctant to part with any member of a squad that has not been bolstered for some time.

It could be that a sale is sanctioned at the end of the season, but Wanyama is going nowhere any time soon.

His representative, Ivan Modia Yanez, told LaRoma24.it of the speculation regarding a switch to Italy: “There is no possibility of Victor leaving Tottenham in January, but we’ll see after that.

“I have not had contact with Monchi regarding this issue.”

Spurs snapped up Wanyama for £11 million ($14m) in the summer of 2016.

Article continues below

He was considered to be quite the coup at that time, having previously impressed in British football with Celtic and Southampton.

A productive debut campaign in north London delivered 47 appearances and five goals, with plaudits continuing to rain down on one of the finest exponents of the holding role.

Struggles since then have seen him slip down the pecking order, taking in only seven outings this term, and it could be that a change of scenery is required for him to rediscover his spark.