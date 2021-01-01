Wanyama scores as CF Montreal brush aside Toronto FC

The Kenya international was among the goalscorers as Wilfried Nancy’s men began the new season on a winning note

Victor Wanyama was on target as CF Montreal defeated Toronto FC 4-1 on the opening day of the Major League Soccer 2021 campaign.

Three minutes into the encounter, the hosts took the lead courtesy of Mason Toye. Zachary Brault-Guillard, who dashed up the middle of the field teed up the 22-year-old to fire past United States international Alexander Bono.

Romell Quioto doubled the lead for Wilfried Nancy’s side in the 24th minute with Joel Waterman providing the assist.

On the stroke of half-time, the Reds reduced the deficit via a penalty kick. With Waterman penalised for bringing down Auro in the box, Marco Delgado stepped up to convert the ensuing kick.

In the keenly contested second half, Wanyama handed his team a two-goal advantage in the 54th minute. Rising above his markers, the Kenya international headed Mustafa Kizza’s corner kick past a helpless Bono.

Montreal got their fourth of the evening in the 71st minute through Djordje Mihailovic. Erik Hurtado found Mihailovic from the right flank and the 30-year-old ghosted past Omar Gonzalez before netting his first goal ever for the club.

Despite a massive three-goal advantage, Toronto were unwilling to accept without a fight. Two minutes before full time, Richie Laryea scored the second for Chris Armas’ team.

The Canadian international of Ghanaian background picked up a pass from Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty before beating Senegalese goalkeeper Clement Diop.

While Wanyama and Diop were in action from start to finish, Uganda’s Kizza was replaced in the 79th minute by Amar Sejdic.

El Gouna loanee Ahmed Hamdy was not listed for the game as well as their newly acquired Nigerian import Sunusi Ibrahim.

On the other side, DR Congo's Chris Mavinga and Nigeria's Ifunanyachi Achara did not play a role in the defeat.

Eastern Conference leaders Montreal would be hoping to continue with their blistering start to the season when they travel to Tennessee's Nissan Stadium for a date with Abu Danladi and Dominique Badji's Nashville on April 24.

For Toronto, they are aiming to bag their first win of the new season when they welcome Vancouver Whitecaps to the BMO Field Toronto, Ontario.