Wanyama helps Sunusi's CF Montreal beat Nnamdi's Chicago Fire

The Kenya captain played a commanding role in the middle of the park as Wilfried Nancy's side secured back-to-back wins in the American top-flight

Victor Wanyama was in action from start to finish as CF Montreal defeated Chicago Fire 2-0 in Sunday’s Major League Soccer fixture.

The 30-year-old was dominant in the midfield with an interception and a clearance as two second-half goals steered the hosts to their 10th league win of the season.

Following a goalless affair in the first-half, Rommel Quioto broke the deadlock on the hour-mark and Carlos Teran's own goal in the 80th minute sealed the three points.

Just before the start of the second-half, Egypt's Ahmed Hamdi was introduced for Samuel Piette while Nigeria's Ibrahim Sunusi came on as an 84th-minute substitute for CF Montreal.

The Nigeria international could not add to his tally of two goals after 17 appearances in his debut MLS campaign.

On Thursday. the former Nasarawa United star came off the bench to seal his team's 4-2 victory over Nani's Orlando City.

Sunday's appearance was Wanyama's 22nd league outing for Wilfried Nancy's side this season, matching his tally for last campaign. He started each of the 22 matches and he has two goals to his name already.

Another African star who was on parade at the Stade Saputo was Nigeria striker Chinonso Nnamdi who played the entire duration for Chicago Fire but his contributions were not enough to stop the visitors end their winless run in the American top-flight.

The triumph moved CF Montreal up to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference table with 37 points after 25 games while Chicago Fire sit in the 12th spot with 23 points from 25 matches.

Next up for Wanyama and Sunusi's CF Montreal is a Canadian Championship quarter-final fixture when they battle HFX Wanderers on Wednesday before taking on Columbus Crew in the MLS on September 26.