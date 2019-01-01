Wanyama: Club Brugge on the verge of signing Tottenham midfielder - reports

The Harambee Stars captain is reportedly on the verge of returning to Belgium after falling down the pecking order at Spurs

Belgian side are nearing the signing of Victor Wanyama from Hotspur, according to the latest rumour.

As per the Daily Mail, Wanyama is due in on Monday to finalise his move to the club and is expected to sign a four-year contract in a deal worth around £13.6million.

The newspaper further reports Italian side were also interested for the services of the Kenyan captain but Spurs did not want to let him out on loan.

The 28-year-old joined the North London side from in 2016 for £11m, going on to make 93 appearances for the club and scored seven goals.

The midfielder qualifies for British citizenship this summer, having moved to in 2011 from Belgian outfit Germinal Beerschot.

However, Wanyama's exit from Spurs looks imminent after manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted the player “went backwards” during his time with the club, saying they are not a “charity” in regards to playing time.

Wanyama was a key player in his debut season in London, playing in 36 Premier League games for Spurs and starting 35 of those.

Injuries have limited his effectiveness over the past two campaigns as he has managed 31 appearances over that span, starting only 12 times.

With the addition of Tanguy Ndombele and existing midfield resources of Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Eric Dier, Pochettino has plenty of options in the middle of the pitch.

Wanyama still has two years remaining on his current Tottenham contract.