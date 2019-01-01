Wales vs Slovakia: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Dragons begin their route to Euro 2020 with Gareth Bale in tow and the pressure on to repeat their fine run of 2016

Ryan Giggs will be hoping can draw on their recent history when they meet Slovakia in their opening European Championship qualifier in Cardiff.

The two sides met at Euro 2016 when goals from Gareth Bale and Hal Robson-Kanu secured a 2-1 win in , a result which kick-started The Dragons' run to the semi-finals.

Both have endured similarly disappointing fortunes since that tournament, neither qualifying for the World Cup or reaching the Nations League playoffs. Indeed, Slovakia were relegated to League C after finishing bottom of their group.

Therefore, the game represents a genuine chance to ignite a new era and with for company in Group E, take a major step towards the finals next summer.

Game Wales vs Slovakia Date Sunday, March 24 Time 2pm GMT / 10am ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream ESPN3 fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on SC4 or Sky Sports Football and it will be available to stream live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream SC4 / Sky Sports Football Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Wales squad Goalkeepers Hennessey, Ward, Davies, Maxwell Defenders Williams, Gunter, Taylor, Davies, Roberts, Lawrence, Lockyer, Mepham, Dummett, John Midfielders Hedges, Allen, Brooks, Woodburn, Wilson, Ramsey, Smith, Evans, James, Vaulks, Thomas Forwards Vokes, Bale, Roberts

Giggs is expected to ring the changes from the 1-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago. Ashley Williams is among those who will keep their place at the heart of a back-four.

Ben Davies, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale will all return after missing the success at the Racecourse Ground.

Potential Wales starting XI: Hennessey; Roberts, Mepham, Williams, Davies; Ramsey, Allen; Brooks, Wilson, James; Bale.

Position Slovakia squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Kozacik, Rodak Defenders Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko, Stetina, Satka, Spilak Midfielders Lobotka, Kucka, Hamsik, Rusnak, Mak, Gregus, Bero, Hrosovsky, Stoch, Mihalik Forwards Safranko, Duda, Duria

Pavel Hapal is unlikely to make too many changes from the win over Hungary which set their qualifying campaign off on the right foot.

The entire front-three was replaced late on in the 2-0 success and that all but cements their role in the team. Slovakia player of the year Marek Hamsik is set to add to his 110 caps.

Potential Slovakia starting XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Lokotka, Kucka; Rusnak, Hamsik, Mak; Duda

Betting & Match Odds

Wales are favourites to win at 11/10 with bet365 . Slovakia start at 3/1 to take the three points while a draw is priced 12/5.

Match Preview

It is unlikely that even Giggs will survive the backlash if he can't guide Wales to next summer.

The ex- winger's tenure in charge has failed to catch fire. Just four wins have come from his 10 games in charge, which included an inability to top their Nations League group.

Last Wednesday's narrow win over Trinidad and Tobago - albeit with a second string starting XI - was not the way Giggs envisage opening 2019 and with the likes of Bale and Ramsey set to return, the pressure is on to produce a display which reflects the talent at his disposal.

Victory over Trinidad was delivered via Ben Woodburn's late goal, an indication of the spirit within the squad according to the 45-year-old.

"That's a nice habit to have and that's what I said to the players," said Giggs, who won 64 caps for his country.

"Once you have that trait it doesn't leave you.

"You know it, and the opposition know it as well, that you are a team that can score late."

Wales have been watching videos of their win over Slovakia almost two years ago in an effort to use that experience to inspire them to an opening day win.

One difference from that game for Slovakia will be in goal where Martin Dubravka will start having not been included in the squad for Euro 2016.

The Newcastle goalkeeper is one of the Premier League's best between the sticks and he is wary of Wales' overall threat.

"It's not just about superstars, of course, those teammates pull down teammates," said the 30-year-old.

"If we play at least as well as against the Hungarians, we will not be afraid to create and combine. You need to concentrate on your performance and attack with your own weapons."