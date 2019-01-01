Wales boss Giggs calls upon referees to help fight racism ahead of European qualifiers

The 45-year-old takes his side to the Balkans and has stated that he feels more can be done to combat the issues of discrimination rampant at games

manager Ryan Giggs has called upon officials to be prepared to take teams from the field if they face racist abuse during their upcoming 2020 European Championship qualifiers.

The Dragons travel to Osijek on Saturday to face in the first of two matches this month, with him side also facing Hungary.

It will be the first visit of a British side to the Balkans since travelled to Montenegro in March, where players were the targets of discriminatory chanting from home supporters.

Both Croatia and Montenegro, along with , have struggled with problems of racism in recent years, with various controversies dogging their international encounters.

The former were forced to play behind closed doors when they faced England in Rijeka last October after a previous incident involving a swastika being carved into the pitch prior to a game with .

Addressing concerns of similar incidents during their upcoming trip to eastern Europe, Giggs said that he would leave it up to officials, but that he felt the punishments were insufficient.

"It's obviously an issue," the 45-year-old stated. "We have seen big problems in games this season that we haven't seen for a long time.

"For us we have enough to worry about with the game, so we will leave it to the authorities if there is any racism during the game.

"We trust the authorities that they will do the right thing. But the punishments have not been strong enough.

"It's not sufficient and it won't stop teams. Bans need to be imposed or points deducted because that is the only way certain federations can do anything.”

Speaking about whether referees should show greater responsibility in halting encounters for such problems, Giggs added: "It's difficult for the players to [walk off on their own].

"I welcome the right people having to make the decision rather than the onus being on the players. Then the players are open to criticism rather than it being taken out of their own hands.

"If an individual is targeted it's up to that individual to do what they feel is right, but everyone is different."