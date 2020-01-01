Ghana

Wakaso leads Ghanaian superstars in national independence commemoration

Ghana celebrate as Wakaso scores second against Cape Verde - 2013 Afcon
Prominent Black Stars have been among the Ghanaian players celebrating the nation's big day on social media

Ghanaian players have taken to social media to join in on their nation's Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

Ghana broke away from British colonial rule on 6th March 1957 to lead the charge for Sub-Saharan African nations gaining independence.

As the nation marks the special anniversary, national team players took to social media to join in. 

    Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, who plays club football for Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, were among those celebrating.

    Below are some of the reactions:
     

