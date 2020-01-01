Visiting Liberty Professionals stun Wafa in Ghana Premier League

The Scientific Soccer Lads pulled off a surprise on the Academy Boys in their league encounter in Sogakope

Wafa's unbeaten run in the Premier League was crushed on Friday following a 2-1 home loss to Liberty Professionals.

Samson Agyapong netted for the Academy Boys but goals from Elvis Kyei Baffour and Alhassan Mubarak condemned the hosts to defeat at the Wafa Sports Complex in Sogakope.

The result has put both teams level on points but with Wafa ahead in the eighth position due to a superior goal difference.

Baffuor opened the scoring for Liberty in the 30th minute, picking himself up to convert a penalty after Abukari Ibrahim brought down the striker in the box.

Article continues below

On 71 minutes, Agyapong curled a sweet effort into the net to draw Wafa level, shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Mubarak, however, scored to win all three points for the visitors in the 78th minute.

Friday's victory makes it two wins for Liberty this season but a first loss for Wafa in six games.