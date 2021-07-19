Vinicius to stay at Real Madrid with Manchester United transfer talk quashed

The Brazil international is set for more opportunities to shine under new coach Carlo Ancelotti and will not be sold

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has not been offered to Manchester United, club sources assured Goal.

The Brazilian forward is one of president Florentino Perez's favourite players at the club, and is also held in high esteem by the coaching staff.

Despite rumours to the contrary, therefore, Vinicius is expected to play a big part in Madrid's plans in 2021-22.

Varane, not Vinicius

While reports in England had suggested a move to Old Trafford was a possibility for the Brazilian, no such talks between United and Madrid are in process.

The only negotiations currently involving the two sides regard Raphael Varane, who is close to moving to the Premier League after 10 years at the Spanish giants.

Vinicius, moreover, counts on another powerful new ally in the Madrid set-up.

New coach Carlo Ancelotti gave the 21-year-old his blessing after arriving at the club and believes that he can help to get the best out of him, after a muted 2020-21 season that yielded just six goals and seven assists.

The bigger picture

Vinicius is currently on holiday after representing Brazil in their unsuccessful defence of the Copa America in June and July.

The Madrid man saw limited action at the tournament, playing just 64 minutes in total, including the final half-hour of Brazil's final defeat at the hands of Argentina.

Article continues below

Brazil made repeated overtures to also include the forward in their Olympic Games squad, only for Madrid to reject the call-up.

In his spare time Vinicius has set up the Vini Jr institute in his home neighbourhood of Sao Goncalo, Rio de Janeiro, which aims to provide further educational opportunities and resources to young residents.

Further reading