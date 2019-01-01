'Vinicius missed an opportunity' – Tite sends warning to Madrid star over Copa America inclusion

The Madrid star has his work cut out to be included in Brazil's squad for this summer's tournament, according to his international boss

head coach Tite said Vinicius Junior has to play well for if he is to be involved at the Copa America after the teenage sensation "missed an opportunity" during the international break.

Vinicius was set to make his Brazil debut before pulling out of friendlies against and the due to an ankle injury.

star David Neres replaced the 18-year-old winger and impressed in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

Vinicius may not return until early May and with the Copa America scheduled to get underway in June, Tite told reporters: "Vinicius missed an opportunity, he's going to have to play very well in his club.

"Neres is going to have to continue playing very well, just as Richarlison entered a situation where Pedro was injured."

He continued: "We say to them: 'Play very well in your clubs.' We will accompany, monitor and the moment they are in will be decisive."

The injury will limit the chances the youngster has to impress at the club level as well, with Madrid having just 10 more matches in the campaign.

Criticised following a 1-1 draw against Panama on Saturday, Brazil were unconvincing in their win away to the Czechs in Prague, where Gabriel Jesus' brace spared Tite's blushes.

David Pavelka put the Czech Republic ahead before half-time, though Roberto Firmino equalised early in the second half.

Substitute Jesus came off the bench and scored twice to ease some of the pressure on Tite with a Copa America on home soil looming.

On Brazil's form since their quarter-final exit at the 2018 World Cup, Tite added: "It's been normal. If I had to use an adjective, let's be careful not to synthesise too much. It's normal, as far as modifications can be.

"For one who is listening, when he's working with people [players] that he already knows, things flow easier. On the creative phase it might hurt a little, but our standard has been normal."