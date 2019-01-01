I love you, I'm out - Departing Kompany has his mic-drop moment in City's trophy parade

The Belgian skipper will depart the champions for his former club this summer, leaving behind a legacy most can only dream of

Vincent Kompany bid farewell to 's supporters by declaring his undying love for the club he believes to be the best in the world - then signed off with a mic drop at their trophy parade.

Kompany and City broke the news on Sunday that the Belgian is to depart the club after 11 years, returning to to take up a player-manager role.

The centre-back was named the Premier League's Player of the Season in City's first title-winning campaign of 2011-12 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions.

Kompany has enjoyed great success at City, winning four Premier League titles and the on four occasions. He is also a two-time winner after Saturday's 6-0 hammering of at Wembley.

That victory clinched an unprecedented domestic treble, having already won the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season, allowing Kompany to depart on a high.

City took to the streets of Manchester on Monday for an open-top bus parade with those three trophies and the Community Shield, allowing Kompany the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans.

He said: "I've wanted to do this all my life. You are the best club in the world, I don't care whether you win the or not.

"You are the best club in the world and remember that forever. These guys deserve all your love every day of the week, every single day of the year they'll work hard.”

"This is the way I want to leave, I love you – I'm out," Kompany concluded before dropping the microphone.

Prior to the speech, footage of musician Noel Gallagher - a City fan - thanking Kompany for his service was shown on the big screen, before the musician played 'Wonderwall' in tribute to the Belgian, with both supporters and the rest of the squad singing along.

Manchester City will return to action without their long-serving captain next season with eyes on the Champions League trophy as Pep Guardiola's side aim for the only trophy that has eluded the club since its big-money takeover in 2008.