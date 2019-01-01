Vietnam vs Yemen: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The pair will battle it out in their final group game for a third-placed spot as they bid to progress to the knockout phase

Vietnam will be confident of collecting all three points when they face Yemen in their final Group D tie in the Asian Cup at the Hazza Bin Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams have yet to earn a single point in the competition, having lost to Iran and Iraq, but Vietnam have the stronger chance of qualifying for the knockout round as one of the best four third-placed teams through their goal difference.

Park Hang-seo will be assured of progressing if they can win and other results go their way.

Game Vietnam vs Yemen Date Wednesday, January 16 Time 4pm GMT / 11am ET

Squads & Team News

Position Vietnam players Goalkeepers Tien Dung, Tuan Manh, Van Lam Defenders Duy Manh, Ngoc Hai, Tien Dung, Van Hau, Hong Duy, Tan Tai, Thanh Chung Midfielders Xuan Truong, Huy Hung, Trong Hoang, Minh Vuong, Durc Huy, Hung Dung, Quang Hai Forwards Van Toan, Cong Phuong, Van Dai, Duc Chinh, Van Duc, Tien Linh

Vietnam will be without defender Do Duy Manh, who is been suspended due to picking up two yellow cards against Iraq and Iran.

Midfielder Duc Huy, however, has returned to full fitness after suffering transient global amnesia following a strong collision against an Iran player in the second group fixture.

Potential Vietnam XI: Tuan Manh; Ngoc Hai, Tien Dung, Van Hau, Hong Duy; Trong Hoang, Xuan Truong, Huy Hung, Quang Hai; Cong Phuong, Van Toan.

Position Yemen players Goalkeepers Ayash, Saeed, Al Hakimi Defenders Saad, Omar, Al-Gumaei, Mahdi, Al Zubairi, Hamsan, Al-Sarori, Boqshan Midfielders Hazaea, Al-Sarori, Al Khyat, Al-Sasi, Al-Matari, Al-Haifi, Abdullah, Ba Rowis Forwards Abdulrab, Al Hagri, Mohammed, Mansour

Yemen have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the final group game against Vietnam, though will likely reshuffle their squad to ensure an attack-heavy formation to break their goalscoring duck.

Potential Yemen XI: Ayash; Omar, Al Zubairi, Boqshan, Hamsan; Al-Sasi, Al-Matari, Al-Haifi; Al Hagri, Ali Mansour, Adbuldrab.

Match Preview

Vietnam were on course to come away with a draw in their tournament opener against Iraq but were edged 3-2 in the final minute of regular time.

The Golden Dragons then lost 2-0 against Iran in their second matchday, though a win against Yemen should be enough to earn them a spot in the knockout phases through one of the best third-placed teams in the competition.

Nguyen Cong Phuong should expect to start after netting against Iraq (with Ali Faez Atiyah scoring the own goal for his side), with manager Park Hang-Seo keen to put out his strongest XI to ensure that his side pick up all three points.

“Yemen are the same as us, they need the three points," the Korean manager told reporters. "Our team will give everything we’ve got to earn the three points tomorrow. My team knows what we want and we are aiming to win,” said the 60-year-old.

“Depending on my players’ condition, there will be no big changes in the lineup. The best will start tomorrow against Yemen and we will strive to get the positive result."

Yemen will also be in search for the three points as they could also sneak a spot in the knockout phases with a win over Vietnam. They have yet to score a single goal in this tournament, however, having been demolished 5-0 by Iran in their debut game of the tournament followed by a 3-0 thrashing by Iraq in their next fixture.

Manager Jan Kocian, however, is confident that his side can overcome their scoring drought to bypass Vietnam in the final group game.

“In both of our previous games we conceded early goals, 3-0 [against Iran] and 2-0 [against Iraq]. My players may be a little inexperienced at this level but we are slowly improving," he told reporters ahead of the game.

“The team is a little down after suffering our second loss. We have to start better against Vietnam, stay focused and play more compact football.

“I know we can play better. The slogan on our team bus reads ‘Never give up’, so I believe this will be our chance to shine and put in a good performance."