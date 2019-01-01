VIDEO: Mamelodi Sundowns lose to Wydad Casablanca in Rabat
A well-struck long shot by Nahiri was the difference between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Saturday.
Nahiri beat a hapless Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango from long range just after the hour mark to deny Sundowns finish as Group A leaders although they proceeded to the quarter-finals.
📽 HIGHLIGHTS .. WAC 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2019
Matchday 6 #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/B9SCQg1e2J