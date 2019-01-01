VIDEO: Gan on superb performances after welcoming first child

Brendan Gan put in another Man-of-the-Match performance for Malaysia, scoring a goal and providing an assist in their 2-1 win over Thailand.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Brendan Gan put in another Man-of-the-Match performance for Malaysia, scoring a goal and providing an assist in their 2-1 Group G World Cup Asian qualification win over on Thursday.

It has been a sterling week for the Australian-born midfielder, who last week welcomed the arrival of his first child Koa Brooklyn. After the match, he spoke of the sacrifice he is willing to make for the Harimau Malaya, in leaving his son and wife soon after the delivery. Watch the video below.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account!