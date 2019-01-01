Victor Osimhen: Lille striker makes Champions League debut against Ajax

The striker joins the list of Nigerians to have featured in Europe’s elite competition with his involvement in the Great Danes’ away fixture

Victor Osimhen will make his debut in ’s clash with Amsterdam on Tuesday evening.

Thanks to his impressive goal-scoring run, the 20-year-old was included in Christophe Galtier’s starting XI for the encounter taking place at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Osimhen joined the Great Danes on a five-year deal from Belgian First Division A club Charleroi as a replacement for ’s Nicolas Pepe.

The international has turned heads with his imposing performance at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, where he boasts of five goals in five appearances to lead the goalscorers’ chart alongside ’s Moussa Dembele.

A good start for Galtier’s team in Amsterdam will enhance their bid to qualify from Group H which has and .

Article continues below

Lille host Frank Lampard’s men in their next fixture billed for October 2, while Ajax travel to Mestalla for a date with the Spaniards.