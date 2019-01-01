Velazquez's spectacular strike gives JDT first leg advantage

In a keenly fought first leg in Johor Bahru, a under-par Johor Darul Ta'zim only just about managed to edge out a Selangor first 2-1.

The small margin in the result meant that despite taking a single goal lead into the second leg at Shah Alam Stadium next week, JDT will have to be extra wary of the away goal that managed to find at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium on Saturday.

JDT went into the match without the services of star striker in Diogo Luis Santo with his place taken by Syafiq Ahmad. While the latter is competent and in good form, the former is widely regarded as the best in Malaysian football, so there were definite shortcomings from the perspective of JDT's attacking prowess.

A flurry of goals opened the game when Syafiq cleverly timed his run to perfection to latched onto Hariss Harun's pass to beat Khairulazhan Khalid in the 15th minute to put the home side aside. But that would not last long as Ifedayo Olusegun equalised for Selangor just two minutes later, also showing his cleverness in using Aidil Zafuan's frame to blindside Farizal Marlias.

Then came a period of stasis in the match that saw JDT continuing their dominance on the ball with Selangor sporadically looking to spring quick counter attacking moves. But both defences held their ground with dangerous players like Safawi Rasid and Khyril Muhymeen both finding it difficult to make an impact on the match.

The scoreline would last only minutes after the second half when the mercurial Leandro Velazquez received a pass from Afiq Fazail in the 49th minute, took a touch to steady himself before unleashing a torpedo to the top corner of Selangor's net, giving Khairulazhan no chance.

It was a goal that opened the game as Selangor started to take more risks. And they could have been rewarded handsomely if not for the post when first Ifedayo then Khril with the follow up both only found the bottom left corner of JDT's post in the 71st minute to set up a tantalising second leg next week.

