Vela, Ibrahimovic headline Goal's midseason MLS Best XI

With the All-Star Game marking the midway point of the 2019 season, Goal looks at the players who've been the best in the league so far this year

The All-Star game is generally seen as the midway point of the Major League Soccer season, even though we are about a month past the true midpoint of the campaign. Wednesday's All-Star festivities will feature many of the league's biggest stars, and many of the players enjoying the strongest seasons to date.

Not all of the league's best performers this season are in Orlando though. As is usually the case, there have been a few notable snubs, which is bound to happen at an event where roster spots are inevitably filled by underperforming stars and players who were better in previous seasons.

MLS All-Star coach James O'Connor deserves some credit though, for doing a good job of calling in many of the league's best to help counter the influx of players voted in by their sizable fan base. Some of those selections are fully deserving, but there were clearly some — like Pity Martinez — which missed the mark.

If there is a team worthy of stuffing the MLS All-Star squad, it's , which has dominated play through the first half of the season in a way we have never seen before. Bob Bradley has put together a juggernaut, and you could make a good case for half his squad making any MLS Best XI.

So who have been the best individual performers in MLS this season? Here are Goal's selections for the MLS Best XI through the midway point in the season:

Goalkeeper

's Bill Hamid has been a notable snub from the U.S. national team, and wasn't chosen for the All-Star Game, but you can make an argument that he has been the league's best goalkeeper through the first half of the season. He has posted nine shutouts, making 90 saves and recording the highest save percentage among regular starting goalkeepers.

Seattle's Stefan Frei and San Jose's Daniel Vega also merit consideration for the Best XI goalkeeper spot, while Portland's current starter, Steve Clark, is arguably in the best current form of any goalkeeper in MLS.

Defenders

Given the growing number of teams deploying formations with three central defenders, we have decided to go that route in building the MLS Best XI defense, starting with LAFC's Walker Zimmerman. The U.S. national team defender has been the anchor in the middle of the league's stingiest defense and is an easy pick even after missing some time while on Gold Cup duty.

's Maxime Chanot and 's Miles Robinson have both been outstanding for their respective teams, with Robinson really blossoming in his first full season as a starter. Chanot has quietly put together a very strong campaign, and has been a consistent presence for Dome Torrent's side.

Honorable mention for defenders has to start with fullbacks, and 's Romain Metanire would most certainly have made the Best XI if the formation had been a four-man defense. The dynamic right back from Madagascar has given the Loons a game-changer on the right flank. At left back, Vancouver's Ali Adnan has been a revelation.

Other central defenders worthy of a mention include Minnesota United's Ike Opara and Atlanta United's Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

Midfielders

The MLS Best XI midfield has a very Los Angeles feel to it, with four of the five spots going to players who call LA home. Carlos Vela is running away with the MVP award and is a lock Best XI choice thanks to his jaw-dropping totals of 22 goals and 13 assists. His partner on the opposite LAFC wing, Diego Rossi, has also played his way onto the squad with 12 goals and five assists.

midfielder Jonathan dos Santos has been outstanding this season, helping solidify the Galaxy in between taking time to help lead to a Gold Cup title. LAFC's Eduard Atuesta beats out a very strong field of defensive midfield contenders for his place on the Best XI as the engine at the base of LAFC's vaunted midfield.

New York City FC's Maxi Moralez is the smallest player on the Best XI, but the 5-foot-5 playmaker has been the most important player for NYCFC this season. He is tied with Vela for the league lead in assists (13) and has six goals to go with it.

Honorable mention for midfielders includes LAFC's Mark-Anthony Kaye, who has had a breakout season, and has as good an argument for a place on Best XI as anyone. 's Alejandro Pozuelo has been one of the league's best newcomers, while Portland's Diego Chara has played as well as any defensive midfielder in the league. Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro has been excellent as well at the heart of the Sounders attack. Minnesota United's Jan Gregus has also been strong at the base of the Loons midfield.

Among wingers, San Jose's Cristian Espinoza, 's Nani, ' Paxton Pomykal and Houston's Alberth Elis have all played well enough to merit Best XI consideration.

Article continues below

Forwards

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has set the standard for strikers in MLS this season with his 16 goals and three assists for the LA Galaxy. Atlanta United's Josef Martinez has shaken off a slow start to jump back into the Golden Boot race with 17 goals to join Ibrahimovic in the Best XI.

Wayne Rooney hasn't been as dominant as he was in the second half of the 2018 season, but he has played well enough to merit an honorable mention nod with his 11 goals and six assists. Philadelphia striker Kacper Przybylko has been one of the best signings of the 2019 season, stepping in to give the Union the goal-scorer they needed, a big reason why they are leading the Eastern Conference.