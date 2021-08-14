The Frenchman has committed his future to the Red Devils until 2026 after bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career at Santiago Bernabeu

Raphael Varane has completed his €47 million (£40m/$55m) move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has added a World Cup-winning defender to his ranks as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Varane committing to a five-year deal which will see him remain at Old Trafford through to 2026.

The 28-year-old was offered the chance to extend his Madrid stay but has instead opted to take up a new challenge in the Premier League, bringing to an end his trophy-laden 10-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu.

What will Varane bring to United?

Varane has over a decade of experience at the highest level under his belt which could prove invaluable to the Red Devils, as they bid to bring a five-year trophy drought to a close in their upcoming campaign.

The France international is widely regarded as one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, having struck up a rock-solid partnership with Sergio Ramos at Madrid which provided the backbone for their recent success on domestic and European fronts.

Varane will now be expected to develop a similar relationship with United captain Harry Maguire, with Swedish defender Victor Lindelof likely to drop to the bench to make room for the ex-Blancos star.

He becomes United's second big-money signing of the summer, with Jadon Sancho already completing a £73m ($101m) switch from Borussia Dortmund - and there may be more business to come before an August 31 deadline.

Varane's legacy at Real

Varane leaves Real with his status as a club legend firmly intact after playing a key role in one of the most successful periods in their history.

He made 360 appearances across all competitions for the Blancos in total and got his hands on 18 major trophies at the Bernabeu, including three Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Varane also recorded 17 goals and seven assists after initially arriving in the Spanish capital from Lens for the bargain price of €10 million in 2011.

