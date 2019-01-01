'VAR needs to die a slow death' - Fans outraged as Sheffield United have goal controversially ruled out at Spurs

Supporters have expressed their outrage on social media after a marginal call was made to deny the Blades at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Outraged supporters have called for "VAR to die a slow death" after saw a controversial goal ruled out for offside against on Saturday.

Spurs took the lead in the Premier League clash thanks to Heung-min Son, who slotted the ball through Blade's 'goalkeeper Dean Henderson's legs in the 58th minute.

Sheffield United thought they'd found an equaliser just two minutes later, when David McGoldrick finished off a low Enda Stevens cross at the far post, but the referee called for a VAR review.

Referee Graham Scott eventually ruled that John Lundstram was offside in the build-up and the goal was chalked off, much to the fury of visiting supporters.

Sheffield drew level through George Baldock in the 78th minute, but the match finished 1-1, leaving Sheffield United fans wondering what might have been had VAR not intervened.

The result saw the Blades rise to fifth in the Premier League table, with sixth-place due to face Leicester at the King Power Stadium this evening.

Meanwhile, Tottenham dropped to 12th ahead of the international break, extending their winless run to five matches and heaping more pressure on under-fire boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The debate over whether or not VAR is helping or hindering match officials is sure to rage on after this afternoon's fixtures, with technology now taking centre stage on a consistent basis for all the wrong reasons.

Former defender Jamie Carragher has been among those to criticise VAR recently, with it his belief that it takes too long for decisions to be made once a review has been called for .

Article continues below

Football fans in general are also losing patience with the new technology, with many calling for a swift return to the days of traditional officiating.

Check out some comments from supporters on Twitter below:

Blades should be 2-1 up. VAR needs to die, a slow death. It’s actually embarrassing. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) November 9, 2019

Anyone still think VAR is a good idea and a benefit not a hindrance to the game?



4 minutes this took, absolute joke pic.twitter.com/Lgpr6iQaZO — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) November 9, 2019

VAR needs to F off for 2020 — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 9, 2019

The abomination that VAR has become and how to save it. MoS column later. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) November 9, 2019