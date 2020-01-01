VAR admits Lo Celso red card decision was wrong after Spurs midfielder's stamp on Azpilicueta

The Argentine should have been given his marching orders but the video assistant referee originally deemed the foul to be accidental

Saturday's VAR has admitted to reaching the wrong decision after 's Giovani Lo Celso avoided being sent off following a reckless challenge on captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners in the contest, but should have had it easier as Lo Celso, who stamped on Azpilicueta's leg, was allowed to stay on the pitch despite his infringement.

The incident happened shortly after the second half commenced, with video assistant referee David Coote originally reaching the conclusion that the Argentine midfielder's actions were completely accidental.

The decision naturally sparked outrage from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, while fans were left scratching their heads as to why Lo Celso was allowed to remain on the pitch.

On duty with BT Sport for the match, however, pundit Jake Humphrey confirmed that they had spoken to those in charge at Stockley Park and that Coote had held up his hands and admitted to reaching the wrong decision.

Humphrey tweeted: “We have been speaking to Stockley Park who have admitted they got the decision wrong and Lo Celso should have been sent off.”

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body which governs match officials in English football, then followed up, attributing Coote's mistake to human error.

Speaking after the match, Jose Mourinho was typically defensive in his response to the incident, telling the press: "I hope the noise is the same noise as when VAR kills us.

"Against , [Andy] Robertson should get a red card. , [Etienne] Capoue should get a red card twice with the same referee.

"Why didn't they say when they made a mistake vs Liverpool?"

The result sees Chelsea remain in fourth place in the Premier League, now four points ahead of Tottenham, and while Lampard was pleased to have beaten his old boss to three points, he was unforgiving in his assessment of the VAR fiasco.

"It is not good enough, that is two VAR [decisions against us] in two games," the Blues boss said. "It's hard to shout about it when you've lost but today everybody saw that. It is a red.

"I hate to call for red cards but that is a leg breaker. I am not saying [anything] about referees on the spot, [but] VAR is here to clear things up and it is not good enough."