Netherlands boss Van Gaal gives positive update after going through '25 radiation treatments' in cancer fight

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has given a positive update on his cancer fight after going through "25 radiation treatments".

Van Gaal took charge of the Netherlands for the third time in his career following Frank De Boer's decision to step down after the country's disappointing showing at Euro 2020.

The Oranjes' have gone nine games unbeaten since the 70-year-old's return, but his future in the role was plunged into doubt after he revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer during the March international break.

What has been said?

Van Gaal has recieved messages of support from across the football world since his announcement on Dutch television, including from some members of the Netherlands squad as he had previously kept his illness a secret.

The veteran manager, who has previously had spells at Ajax, Barcelona and Manchester United, also claimed that his cancer wasn't terminal, and has now revealed that he is in the final stages of his recovery.

"I've been through everything," Van Gaal has told Dutch news agency ANP. "I had 25 radiation treatments. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job. It did."

Van Gaal to be replaced

The Dutch football federation (KNVB) were made aware of Van Gaal's diagnosis at the start of the year, and set about finding a potential replacement.

The former United boss will take the Netherlands to the World Cup in Qatar this winter, but will leave the position after the tournament.

Ronaldo Koeman has been chosen to fill Van Gaal's seat in the dugout, with the 59-year-old set to coach his country for the second time in his first role since being sacked by Barcelona, from the start of 2023.

