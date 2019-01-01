'Van Dijk the best in the world' - Southampton defender admits admiration for Liverpool star

Jan Bednarek has admitted he looks to his former team-mate to improve his own game as they prepare to face off on Friday

defender Jan Bednarek has hailed one of his predecessors at the club, Virgil van Dijk, as the best central defender in the world.

Van Dijk swapped St. Mary’s for Anfield last January in a £75m ($98m) deal and has excelled this season.

The Dutch defender is odds-on for the PFA Player of the Year award, and has been vital as look to win the Premier League for the first time.

And international Bednarek has admitted that Van Dijk has become his go-to when it comes to trying to improve his own game.

“He is, at the moment, the best centre-back in the world,” Bednarek told NBC Sports .

“He’s really good in the air, really quick, really good with the ball so I think he deserves this position. He is a top player and watching him improves your game as well.

“At the moment, when I started to play in this position I watched [Giorgio] Chiellini, I watched [Sergio] Ramos and now it is Van Dijk.”

Despite his admiration of Van Dijk, Bednarek believes his Southampton team can pose a threat to Liverpool in their meeting on Friday.

“Of course, they fight for the title but the main thing is winning three points. We are going to fight for that.

“The main thing is to be brave. To do our best and we will find out after the game what will happen.”

Bednarek has been ever-present since Ralph Hasenhuttl took over in Decembe,r and says that the improvement in the team since the Austrian’s appointment has led to a better atmosphere at St. Mary's Stadium.

“We are playing better as a team, and it is obvious that if we are playing better the atmosphere is going to be better.

“The fans can also see that we are getting better and better. They can see if they push us forward we are going to do better.

“It is good. We need to keep going as a team and it will be even better.”.