Van Dijk promises Liverpool aren't going away after Champions League triumph

After winning the top prize in Europe, the centre-back has promised that his side will continue to fight for titles

Virgil van Dijk wants to see push on from their success by challenging for more trophies next season.

Liverpool secured their first trophy since 2012 by beating 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

The Reds were close to a drought-breaking Premier League title, but fell just short to despite securing 97 points.

Van Dijk, the PFA Players' Player of the Year, hopes the win in Europe can lead to even further success for Liverpool.

"It's not like we're going away," the star centre-back told UK newspapers.

"In July it starts again. We're going to try everything we can to be challenging for the title, challenging for the Champions League but also for the cups.

"We definitely want to have these nights more often."

Despite an incredible season, Liverpool went into the decider against Spurs at risk of finishing the campaign without a trophy.

The @VirgilvDijk song from inside the dressing room.



Is right, @Alex_OxChambo



alexoxchamberlain on Instagram pic.twitter.com/DPXGgrbhNI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2019

Van Dijk, 27, said there was no doubt his team deserved some silverware this season.

"If we didn't get anything this season we would definitely have been disappointed because of the way we played throughout the whole season. We deserved something," he said.

"But to be able to win the Champions League, the biggest club competition in football, is something special.

"To write history for this group of players, the staff, all the fans, and everyone who was involved, is something to be proud of."

And the defender credits the “special” atmosphere built at the club over the last couple of years with building the expectations of success.

"We want to keep working hard for all of the fans but also for our teammates, for everyone working in the club," he added.

"The people at Melwood [training ground], for example, the people who work at the stadium, everyone who is connected with Liverpool, you want to make them proud, and the manager definitely put that in our heads even more.

"The togetherness -- I've never really experienced it like this. It's very special."