Van Dijk takes record from Man Utd's Lee Sharpe as he goes incredible 60 games unbeaten at home with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk racked up his 60th Premier League home game without defeat for Liverpool to a set a new record in the English top flight.

The Dutchman played all 90 minutes of his side's 1-0 defeat of West Ham United on Saturday.

As well as his personal milestone, victory also keeps the Reds in the chase for the title behind leaders Manchester City.

Record-breaker

Since moving from Southampton in 2018, Van Dijk has never tasted defeat in the Premier League in front of the Anfield crowd.

Going into Saturday's game the centre-back had played 59 home games for Liverpool in the competition, winning 51 and drawing eight.

And he brought 60 up as Sadio Mane's solitary goal saw the Merseysiders through in a tense clash against the Hammers.

No other player in Premier League history has managed to go through his first 60 Premier League home games unbeaten before for a club.

The previous record-holder was Lee Sharpe, who played four league seasons for Manchester United from the start of the competition in 1992 without losing at Old Trafford and reached a total of 59 matches.

The bigger picture

Liverpool have now won their last seven outings in the league to close the gap on City to just three points.

While their deadly forward duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane often gets the plaudits, Jurgen Klopp also has the luxury of a watertight defence marshalled by Van Dijk.

During that run the Reds have conceded just two goals, and with 20 goals against this season they have the third-best backline in the entire Premier League behind Pep Guardiola's charges and Chelsea.

They will be back in action at Anfield on Tuesday, when they defend a 2-0 Champions League last-16 advantage in the second leg against Inter.

