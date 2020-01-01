Van Dijk injury just part of the game & Pickford 'witch hunt' needs to stop, says Campbell

The England goalkeeper has been targeted for online abuse after a heavy challenge ruled the Netherlands defender out with a long-term issue

Former striker Kevin Campbell believes that Jordan Pickford has been unfairly singled out as part of a “witch hunt” following his challenge that led to Virgil van Dijk requiring anterior cruciate ligament surgery, with injuries labelled “part of the game”.

's first-choice goalkeeper clattered into the centre-back early on in the recent Merseyside derby, forcing the international off the pitch with an injury that could see him miss the majority of the 2020-21 season.

In doing so, Pickford drew plenty of negative criticism from pundits and fans alike, with ex-Red Graeme Souness branding the tackle as an “assault”, while some supporters took to the 26-year-old's social media account to send abusive messages – a matter the police are now looking into.

And while Campbell agrees that the shot-stopper's challenge was far from clean, he believes that officials were right not to punish Pickford as there was no malice in his actions.

“I know there's been a bit of a witch hunt, going around about the retrospective ban, but it's amazing that when other incidents happen nobody calls for retrospective action,” Campbell told Gentingbet.

“Virgil van Dijk is a fantastic player – and nobody likes to see a professional injured – but I know that Jordan Pickford didn't go out to deliberately injure him. Injuries are part of the game.

“Unfortunately Van Dijk is out for a long time now, but it's just one of those things that happen in football sometimes. It wasn't a great challenge, I admit that, but I think the officials got it right.”

themselves will be missing a star player when the Toffees come up against this weekend, with Richarlison having seen red late on against Liverpool for a rash challenge on Thiago.

Campbell, however, believes that his former club have the “ideal” replacement for the international in the form of an ex- man.

“Alex Iwobi will be the ideal choice to come into the Everton squad to replace Richarlison,” he said. “However, Ancelotti might want to change it up and bring in Bernard. I do think it'll be Iwobi because he's come on and inserted himself into games and he's looked lively.

“He'll come in and Everton will keep on rolling.”