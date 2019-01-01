Van Dijk finally dribbled past as Liverpool star's epic record ended

The Reds defender was bypassed by Gabriel Jesus at Wembley Stadium on Sunday having not had a player go by him at all last season

Sunday’s Community Shield saw something that did not happen in the entirety of last year’s Premier League season.

When ’s Gabriel Jesus dribbled past centre-back Virgil van Dijk at Wembley Stadium, it was the first time the international had been beaten on the dribble since Mikel Marino of Newcastle did so in March 2018, a run of 65 games.

The 28-year-old's run of not being beaten by opposition attackers became infamous by the end of last season, with forwards around the continent hoping they would bring an end to Van Dijk's record.

Van Dijk was in imperious form last season as the Reds finished second in the Premier League and won the , taking home the PFA Player of The Year award for his performances in 2018-19.

But the former was involved at the other end of the pitch in Sunday’s curtain-raiser for the English season.

His assist to Joel Matip led to the equalising goal for the Merseyside club, cancelling out Raheem Sterling’s early opener for the Premier League champions.

Sterling’s goal was his first against his former club in 11 opportunities since swapping Anfield for the Etihad in 2015, and was his sixth goal in his last four appearances at the home of English football for club and country.

The game was finally settled by a penalty shoot-out, with City triumphing 5-4. Georginio Wijnaldum was the only player on either side not to convert his spot-kick.

City became the first club to win back-to-back Community Shields since did so in 2014 and 2015, while claiming their sixth victory overall.

The Citizens have not lost in their last eight trips to Wembley in all competitions, a run that has seen them lift two consecutive Carabao Cups and last season’s , completing an unprecedented clean sweep of the major English competitions.

The last time they lost at Wembley was the FA Cup semi-final in 2017, to Arsenal.

It was also the third straight unbeaten match for City against the Reds. Last season’s Premier League title was decided in their favour by just one point, with perhaps their most crucial victory coming 2-1 over Liverpool in January.

The other game between the sides last season was a cagey 0-0 draw.

Liverpool have now ended up as the beaten side in the Community Shield on seven occasions, only and have been defeated in the game more times, each with nine.