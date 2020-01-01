Valencia sign USMNT teenager Musah to new contract through 2026

The ex-Arsenal attacker his committed his future to his current club after making his senior international debut last month with the U.S.

have announced they have locked down teenage star Yunus Musah to a new contract through 2026.

The 18-year-old has made the breakthrough into Valencia's first team this season, making 10 appearances and scoring one goal.

Musah, who was born in the United States and raised in , accepted a call-up from the U.S. national team last month and earned his first two senior international caps.

The attacker has represented England at various youth levels and the Three Lions' Under-21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd has said that he hasn't given up hope of eventually bringing Musah back.

Because Musah appeared for the in friendlies, not official matches, he is still eligible to play for England or , his parents' home country.

"I don’t know [if he has made his decision]," Boothroyd said. "I hope he hasn’t because I think if he came here and saw what we are all about that he would really enjoy it."

Speaking to Valencia's website after inking his new deal, Musah said he was happy to commit his future to the club.

"I'm very happy to have signed for Valencia CF, and to have renewed my contract. I can't wait for what the future holds," Musah said.

"It's a dream come true for myself and for my family. Something that I've dreamed of ever since I was young was to have a first team contract with a big club. For that to happen at Valencia CF is even bigger.

"Valencia CF have shown trust in me and I want to carry on at this club which has helped me to start my career.

"I can't wait for the fans to be back at the stadium, as I haven't experienced that before. I've been to Mestalla to watch a lot of matches as a spectator, but it's going to be a different experience playing there on the pitch."

Valencia have made a slow start to the 2020-21 season and currently sit in 14th place, having won just three of their first 11 matches.

The club's next match is on Monday when they travel to face in La Liga.