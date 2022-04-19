USWNT draw Mexico in CONCACAF W Championship as Canada rematch looms

The United States women's national team has drawn Mexico, as well as Jamaica and Haiti, in its group for the CONCACAF W Championship.

Looking to rebound after a disappointing bronze medal showing at the 2021 Olympics, the squad will look to introduce a young crop of players to its established core during the competition in Monterrey, Mexico, this summer.

But Canada, fresh off beating the Stars and Stripes in Tokyo, poses a potentially difficult test at the end of the tournament.

Who is in the USWNT's group?

The USWNT was placed in Group A in the draw, coming in as the top-seeded team.

The final nation to join our group: Haiti!



Group A is final:



🇺🇸 USA

🇲🇽 Mexico

🇯🇲 Jamaica

🇭🇹 Haiti — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) April 19, 2022

The other group includes Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

When is the tournament?

The CONCACAF W Championship is set to take place between July 4-18, 2022, and will be hosted by Mexico.

What's at stake?

The tournament will determine the region’s representatives at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Additionally, the winner will book an automatic place at the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

