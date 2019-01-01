USMNT star Weah revels in 'insane' Celtic debut as he promises more excitement to come

The teenager has enjoyed a dream start to life at Parkhead after completing a loan switch from Paris Saint-Germain, but he is just getting going

Timothy Weah is still coming to terms with an “insane” goalscoring debut for Celtic, but has promised supporters there are more exciting times to come.

The 18-year-old forward, fresh from completing a loan switch from Paris Saint-Germain, enjoyed a dream start to his spell at Parkhead on Saturday.

He stepped off the bench during a Scottish Cup clash with Airdrie to open his account for the Bhoys and wrap up a 3-0 win.

Weah is now hoping to be involved from the start against St Mirren on Wednesday, telling reporters: "That is up to the manager to go and pick a team but, for sure, I am ready.

"I felt really good out there. I am hungry and I am fit and I am here to play as many games as I can and score as many goals as I can. I just can't wait to get playing a lot of football.

"I have been so impressed with everything. The gaffer has been amazing and my new team-mates have been great and I feel settled here already.

"It makes it easy then to go out and play football.

"I know there are a lot of games coming up with matches on a weekend and on midweek so I hope that there will be a lot of chances for me to get on the field.

"It was insane to score on my debut. It is what you dream of. But I know that there will be more goals to come from me.

"Hopefully I have shown a little bit of what I have got but I just want to keep on producing. Saturday has been now and so you always have to focus on the next challenge and the next game.

"It is about keeping up the same level of performance and trying to improve every day.

"That is why I am here and I can't wait to pull on that shirt again."

Further outings for Celtic over the coming weeks could see Weah paired with a familiar face from his time at PSG.

Odsonne Edouard saw a loan spell of his own turned into a permanent £8 million deal last summer, with the 21-year-old going on to net 14 times before the end of 2018 and suffering an untimely knock.

"I know Odsonne really well because we played a full season together and became very good friends. I am so excited to play here at Celtic with him," added Weah.

"I already know his qualities and he knows mine. We have a really strong chemistry. We share so much of the same passions and we really get on with one another on and off the field You will see that when we get the chance to play together.

"He is an amazing talent. We have always rooted for each other and it's pretty amazing that we are both here playing for Celtic.

"I can't wait to show the fans what we can do together. It's going to be a very exciting time for me."