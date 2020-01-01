USMNT star Robinson returns to Wigan training after heart scare

The 22-year-old left-back has been given the all-clear to play again following a heart scare

U.S. men's national team defender Antonee Robinson has returned to training with Athletic, having been inactive since January.

The 22-year-old was found to have an irregular heart rhythm as he underwent a medical before an ultimately aborted transfer to and was put at rest since then.

Robinson has since undergone further tests from Wigan’s staff and an independent cardiologist and has now been given the all-clear to return to the professional game without the need for further medical intervention.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few months, with a special thanks to club doctor Jonathan Tobin, the club’s medical staff and all of the team involved at the Heart and Chest Hospital,” he told the Latics’ official website.

“I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love. It has been a challenging time but I have good people around me.

“I am glad to be able to get back to training with the lads and to have the opportunity to play for Wigan Athletic again.”

The left-back began his career with but failed to make an appearance for the Goodison Park side before moving to Wigan, where he spent the 2018-19 season on loan, last summer.

Robinson, who was born in Milton Keynes but has turned out on seven occasions for the USA, the country his father hails from, featured on 30 occasions for Paul Cook’s side this season, scoring a single goal against .

Wigan face a nervous end to their Championship season as they lie 20th in the standings, just a single place above the relegation zone. Indeed, , who are locked on 41 points with them, are only behind them due to an inferior goal difference.

Play will resume in ’s second-tier following the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday, June 20, with nine matches of the campaign to be played over the course of 32 days.

Wigan’s quest for survival restarts with a trip to Huddersfield before home encounters against and , who are one of their rivals in the relegation dogfight.