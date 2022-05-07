USMNT star Robinson carted off with apparent leg injury
U.S. men's national team star Miles Robinson had to be carted off with an apparent leg injury during Atlanta United's match gainst the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Robinson is a favorite to start for the U.S. in Qatar later this year, so a long-term injury could prove catastrophic to his World Cup hopes.
The central defender proved vital during the USMNT's World Cup qualifying campaign, partnering Walker Zimmerman to lead the U.S. back to the World Cup after an eight-year absence.
Editors' Picks
- How Hayes and Eidevall added extra spice to Chelsea and Arsenal's Women's Super League title fight
- Boehly's plans for Chelsea: From Liverpool-style transfers to redeveloping Stamford Bridge
- Ex-Man Utd star Veron overseeing remarkable Estudiantes revival
- Nick Taitague: The potential USMNT star robbed of his dream by injury nightmare
Watch: Robinson carted off
The big picture
If Robinson did indeed pick up a long-term injury, it could prove to be a major issue for Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT.
Robinson has emerged as a go-to starter since shining at the Gold Cup last summer, having earned 19 of his 21 caps over the last year-and-a-half.
The U.S. has other young centerbacks in Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie and James Sands that could potentially step into a bigger role, while John Brooks and Cameron Carter-Vickers could return to the picture during summer friendlies.