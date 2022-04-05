Christian Pulisic insists he is “happy” at Chelsea and has no concerns about his Stamford Bridge future.

Pulisic has made more than 100 appearances for the Blues since joining from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but his time at the club has also been hampered by a succession of niggling injuries.

It has also been an uncertain few weeks for Chelsea off the pitch after owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale, but Pulisic remains optimistic that the future is bright in west London.

What did Pulisic say about his Chelsea future?

Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid, the USMNT forward batted away rumours about his future.

“Of course I have years left in my contract, I feel happy here,” said the 23-year-old.

“We’ve been successful, we’ve done some great things as a team while I’ve been here. Currently I’m enjoying my football. I’m going to finish the season strong.

“It’s not something I’m worried about, I feel good right now.”

Pulisic ignoring Chelsea sale speculation

It has been a trubulent few weeks off the pitch for Chelsea after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, meaning the club could only operate under the terms of a special licence.

Abramovich has subsequently put the Blues up for sale which has added another layer of uncertainty for the players and supporters.

Pulisic admits he is aware of the rumours and speculation about the club’s ownership, but insists he is not letting it distract him.

“It’s definitely my job to stay focused on my team and the games coming up because we have some massive games. That’s where I need to keep my focus,” he added.

“Obviously we hear things that are going on and we follow it but right now it is all about Real Madrid tomorrow and after that it will be about the next game. That’s what we put our focus on as players.”

