USMNT star Pulisic assesses his first season at Chelsea

The United States international has seen his debut campaign disrupted by injury and the coronavirus outbreak but he is enjoying his time in England

Christian Pulisic considers his first season at to have been “really fun” despite facing a number of challenges at Stamford Bridge.

The United States international had plenty of time to ready himself for a move, with the Blues having struck a deal with in the winter window of 2019.

A big-money transfer was then pushed through in the summer, by which point Chelsea were working under the constraints of a recruitment embargo.

More teams

Big things were expected of Pulisic who, despite only being 21 years of age, already boasted plenty of top-level experience and was a talismanic presence for his country.

A slow start was made to life in the Premier League, while injury issues and the coronavirus outbreak have stunted the playmaker’s progress in 2020, but plenty of positives are being taken from a debut campaign in .

Asked to assess his efforts by the Blues’ official website, Pulisic said: “It’s been a really fun season for me, it’s been awesome.

“It’s been a big change for me coming to Chelsea and having to get to know a whole new team, a new league and stuff. I’ve been really proud of the guys and although we’ve had our tough moments, I think overall we’ve been pretty solid.

“I love playing with my team-mates and we’ve had so many exciting games. I’ve really enjoyed it and we just want to give it a strong push to the end of the season, if we are able to resume.”

Pulisic has benefited from forming part of a squad that has placed plenty of emphasis on youth in 2019-20, with Frank Lampard looking to academy graduates for inspiration after being prevented from dipping into the transfer market.

“It’s definitely cool to have other guys at a similar age to play with and you can probably relate to those guys a little more, but I think generally we have a great mix,” added Pulisic.

“We’ve got some really exciting young players and then those guys with more experience that are great to learn off. It’s almost the perfect mix, I’d say.”

Article continues below

Pulisic has recorded six goals and as many assists for Chelsea this season – with his haul including a Premier League hat-trick against Burnley – and he feels a smooth transition has been made from life in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

The star said of that adjustment: “The Premier League is more physically demanding because of the sheer number of games and the run of the schedule. You play so many different competitions in a short space of time, so it’s quite demanding and you learn quickly about that.

“It’s a physical league in general. There’s been a lot to learn but my experience has helped me in that sense, as it’s not totally different to the Premier League.”