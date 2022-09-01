USMNT star Pepi makes Groningen loan move after going goalless at Augsburg

United States international striker Ricardo Pepi has joined Eredivisie outfit Groningen on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old only completed a move to Germany in January – becoming the most expensive American player to leave MLS in the process – but is now heading to the Netherlands. That is because he has gone goalless through 16 appearances in European football and needs to rediscover a spark somewhere.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi is clinging to the dream of making the USMNT squad for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. He currently has 11 caps and three senior international goals to his name.

WHAT THEY SAID: Groningen’s technical director, Mark Jan-Fledderus, has told the club’s official website: “Ricardo is a great talent, who has an international reputation. At the beginning of this month his name was mentioned to us and we have already had a conversation with him. We are extremely proud that we are able to have Ricardo in Euroborg for the rest of this season.”

WHAT NEXT FOR PEPI? There is fierce competition for places in the United States squad, meaning that Pepi is going to have to find form quickly in new surroundings if he is to convince Gregg Berhalter of his worth.