'One of the drunkest games I've ever seen!' - Chaotic Nations League triumph for USMNT leaves fans stunned

The Sunday night match went to extra time and involved all kinds of incidents, before United States emerged victorious over Mexico

The U.S. men's national team (USMNT) emerged victorious in one of the most bizarre matches in its history on Sunday night, in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico.

The 3-2 extra time win for Gregg Berhalter's men took customary CONCACAF silliness to a new level, as Mexico manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino was shown a red card for interfering with VAR, a streaker ran on to the field, two controversial late penalties were awarded and players from both sides were pelted by projectiles from the fans in attendance.

It was a frustrating but at times hilarious match for soccer in the region, and one that seemed to send a jolt through social media on a night that had been expected to be all about the boxing exhibition involving Floyd Mayweather.

Full reactions to Nations League final

That game wild OD WILD!!! Wow that was Big Boi performance from the boys!!! Congrats @USMNT LFG!!! A Lil Silverware feel nice, don’t it! 🤩😤🥳🏆 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 7, 2021

Earned it tonight. What a game, what an effort. Tons of character built tonight for this young group. HUGE performance against biggest rivals. #USMNT Are we sure that was just 120 minutes? 🤣 well done! pic.twitter.com/HsYT5wacfG — Stu Holden (@stuholden) June 7, 2021

Congrats to Greg and this team! Some games it’s less about tactics and more about your will to win. This young group showed guts, togetherness and grew up in front of my eyes. I’ll ride with them. @USMNT #NationsLeague — Tony Meola (@TMeola1) June 7, 2021

Congrats, @USMNT!!! That was a WILD game! Some heroic ish happening out there. — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) June 7, 2021

Yoooooo! That was crazyyyyyy by these young stars! Proud as hell of this group and excited for qualifying and beyond! Questions were asked, questions were answered! Trophies!!! @usmnt — Maurice Edu (@MauriceEdu) June 7, 2021

idiots on field, concacaf bingo has now officially ended — Seth Vertelney (@svertelney) June 7, 2021

One of the drunkest games I've ever seen. — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) June 7, 2021

CONCACAF was feeling dangerous tonight 😏



Two extra time penalties 🤪

VAR controversy 😰

Several near brawls 🥊

A streaker 🏃‍♂️



And a USMNT trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zvyY7D1TUd — Goal (@goal) June 7, 2021

