USMNT striker Dike ruled out for eight weeks amid West Brom promotion push

U.S. men's national team (USMNT) striker Daryl Dike is set to miss up to eight weeks, West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed.

DIke recently joined West Brom, making the move earlier this month, but picked up a muscular injury during the second-half of Saturday’s 3-0 win against Peterborough United.

The club originally believed Dike's absence would be short, but further examinations have revealed that the injury is worse than originally feared.

What was said?

“Monday night I spoke with the doctor and unfortunately it’s a really bad muscle injury, so he will miss eight weeks,” explained Ismael.

“It’s a bad hit for us because he was our transfer target no 1 and we saw in short spells how good it is to have him. It’s painful for me, for us, for the players, for the club and for the fans.

“It is what it is. The things you can’t influence in football are injuries and covid. You have to deal with it.

“We need to stay focused on the next game, because with or without Dike we need to win. It doesn’t change anything about our task.

“It’s clear you want to play with your best and strongest team, and now without Dike we have one player less, but we still have very good players in the squad to help us win games.”

Dike took to social media to say he's looking forward to truly getting going with West Brom once fully fit.

Not the dream start i would’ve imagined, but thank you all for the support through it! I will be back stronger than ever and ready to help out❤️👊🏿 @WBA pic.twitter.com/n7292Vod9A — Daryl Dike (@DarylDike) January 25, 2022

The big picture

With West Brom currently fifth in the Championship, the loss of Dike is a big one that will certainly hurt the club's promotion push.

Dike was signed to be the final piece of West Brom's puzzle as they pushed for a return to the Premier League.

Article continues below

The eight-week absence will keep Dike out until March, which means he could be back for the final month-and-a-half of the season.

Dike could also miss out on the USMNT's remaining World Cup qualifiers, with the U.S. set to wrap up CONCACAF's schedule in a three-game window from March 24 to 30.

Further reading